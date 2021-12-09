$69.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $69.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.82 million to $71.20 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $278.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $280.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $290.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 5,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,011. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 167.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

