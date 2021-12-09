$712.07 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $712.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.00 million to $727.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $723.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.01. 1,246,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,338. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

