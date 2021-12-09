73,750 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after buying an additional 856,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

