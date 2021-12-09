$88.35 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $88.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $90.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $304.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veritex by 104,966.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 910.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 1,564.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 344,039 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. Veritex has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

