8,872 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 65,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

XOM stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $263.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

