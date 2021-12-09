$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report $9.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.74 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $40.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.