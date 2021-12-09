$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce $9.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $10.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $43.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

MBII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,931. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

