92 Energy Limited (ASX:92E) Insider Siobhan Lancaster Acquires 49,000 Shares

92 Energy Limited (ASX:92E) insider Siobhan Lancaster purchased 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,930.00 ($19,669.01).

The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

92 Energy Limited operates as an uranium exploration company with projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's projects comprise of 14 granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 595 square kilometers. Its properties include Gemini project that consists of six granted mineral claims with a total area of 264.5 square kilometers; Tower project, which comprise two granted mineral claims with a total area of 63.0 square kilometers; and Clover project covering six granted mineral claims with a total area of 267.5 square kilometers.

