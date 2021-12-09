97,383 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 97,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 282,895 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $919,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 104,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.