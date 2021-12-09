A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.37

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 88056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

