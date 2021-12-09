A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 25,120 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40.

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 499,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 117,232 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,822,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 825,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

