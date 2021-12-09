Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 4,500 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.37 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

