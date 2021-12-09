Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 4,500 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE ABT opened at $132.37 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
