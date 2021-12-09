Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

