AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $6,379,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.