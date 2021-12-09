Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

