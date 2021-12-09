Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Graham Menzies Buys 130,750 Shares

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Graham Menzies bought 130,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £104,600 ($138,708.39).
ASIT stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.06) on Thursday. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.44 million and a PE ratio of -28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.
Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile
