ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.13. 92,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,032,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,145.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

About ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703, for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

