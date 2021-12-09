Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $206.61 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

