Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

