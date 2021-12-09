Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,844,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,897,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.44.

VRTX stock opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.