Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

ICE opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.66 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

