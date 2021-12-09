Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of D opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

