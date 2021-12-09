ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce $21.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $13.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $40,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 1,359,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,344. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

