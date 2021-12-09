Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 134,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,810,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $646.89. 20,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,734. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.