Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

