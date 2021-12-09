Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

AAV stock opened at C$6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

