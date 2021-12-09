Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

