Aegis Initiates Coverage on INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INDT. JMP Securities increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDT stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.