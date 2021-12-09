Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.54% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

