AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY22 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS.

Shares of AVAV opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.67 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

