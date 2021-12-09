AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,440 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASLE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in AerSale by 106.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerSale by 94.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AerSale during the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

