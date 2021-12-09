Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.53. 16,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,766. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,423,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,101,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

