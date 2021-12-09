Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Up 9.2%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 7,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,556,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

