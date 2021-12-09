AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,157. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.34 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

