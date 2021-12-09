Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$4.85. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 28,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$444.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.65.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

