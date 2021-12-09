Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein Sells 40,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

