AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00.

About AirIQ (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

