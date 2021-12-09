Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,757,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 657,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.