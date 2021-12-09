Akash Network Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $192.41 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.41 or 0.08554467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00078851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.98 or 0.99703380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

