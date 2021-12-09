Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $177,456.48 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $177,456.48 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akroma has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.16 or 0.08680708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080341 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

