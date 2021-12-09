Alan Dunsmore Sells 416 Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £287.04 ($380.64).

Alan Dunsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Alan Dunsmore purchased 159 shares of Severfield stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($166.57).

Shares of LON:SFR opened at GBX 72.40 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.02. Severfield plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.80 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

