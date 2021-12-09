Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 4.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.65. 253,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,460,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.