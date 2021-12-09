Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.342 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

