Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $293.20 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.12 billion and approximately $293.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00178945 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.89 or 0.00593488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,763,335,324 coins and its circulating supply is 6,311,286,726 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

