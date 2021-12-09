Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.93

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 70540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several research firms have commented on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

