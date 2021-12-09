Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 73,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 243,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

