AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $51.78 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

