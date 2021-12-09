Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Hits $4.04 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $83.82 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00008337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00219792 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.