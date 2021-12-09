Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,867.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,711.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

