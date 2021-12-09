Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,867.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,711.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

